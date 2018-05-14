A dress code for polling places? Supreme Court to decide constitutionality

Could a poll worker stop you from wearing any t-shirt that expresses a certain viewpoint?

That’s the fundamental question at stake in a court case testing a Minnesota state law that polices what you are allowed wear in a polling place when exercising your right to vote.

Any day now, justices will decide whether polling places can be both a vital forum for the exercise of personal liberty and at the same time a place where free speech rights are respected.

Minnesota outlaws any t-shirts, buttons, caps, or other apparel containing “political” content at the polling place. The problem, of course, is that “political” frequently is in the eye of the beholder — in this case, on-site volunteer “election judges”— and the law is enforced at the election judges’ whim. A voter who runs afoul of this overly broad law could face prosecution and civil fines up to $5,000.

