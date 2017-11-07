A Giant Exoplanet Is Hiding at the Center of the Milky Way Galaxy

Image Credits: esoastronomy / Flickr.

Using observations from Nasa’s Spitzer Space Telescope and Optical Gravitational Lensing Experiment (OGLE), astronomers from Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute have discovered a massive new exoplanet in the central core of our galaxy.

According to a report in Phys.org, the new exoplanet, dubbed OGLE-2016-BLG-1190Lb, is 13.4 times larger than Jupiter and orbits its parent star – a G dwarf with a mass equalling 0.89 solar masses – once in every three years at an approximate distance of 2.0 AU.

The entire system, as the report notes, is some 22,000 light years away from Earth in the galactic bulge.

