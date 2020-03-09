As the day of reckoning known as the singularity draws nearer, when artificial superintelligence will reach a point of no return and alter the course of humanity, our self-appointed overlords wage a historic week of stupidity upon the masses.

Sebastian Gorka, who has installed his “more American than though” rhetoric within the conservative movement, even though he has only been an American citizen for eight years, targeted his competition with blatant propaganda and pointless infighting only to gradually succumb to the fact that he had lobbed a mortar into his own tiny audience by declaring those he judges inferior to his giant ego don’t deserve free speech.

Remember, it’s not a matter of IF you’ll need storable food, but WHEN!