A History Of Enslavement & The Land Of The Free

July 4, 1776, the day the Declaration of Independence was signed, marks the greatest intellectual and cultural leap forward for mankind. Slavery had dominated the planet for thousands of years, and kingdoms and empires imposed their will upon their citizens for centuries. But the Declaration of Independence marked the overthrow of the ruling class and recognition of certain God-given rights for the first time in human history.

