We gave a neurotic cult that needs to constantly fan the flames of hysteria to amass more power and generate revenue the power to run society.

What could possibly go wrong?

Please share this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9W-KEIoI7go

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————


Related Articles

Facebook Slaps Trump Supporter With 30 Day Ban For Doing 'OK' Hand Sign

Facebook Slaps Trump Supporter With 30 Day Ban For Doing ‘OK’ Hand Sign

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Biden "Absolutely Agrees" With Deranged Woman's Trump Ravings

Video: Biden “Absolutely Agrees” With Deranged Woman’s Trump Ravings

U.S. News
Comments

MSNBC’s Joe & Mika Tell Beto: It’s Okay To Be White

U.S. News
comments

U.S. Birth Rate Plunges to All Time Low

U.S. News
comments

Jim Jordan Says AG Barr ‘Serious’ About Uncovering Origins of Russia Probe

U.S. News
comments

Comments