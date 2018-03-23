A.I. Identifies 6K New Moon Craters

Despite vast developments in technology over the last few decades, our method for counting craters on the Moon hasn’t advanced much, with the human eye still being heavily relied on for identification.

In an effort to eliminate the monotony of tracking lunar cavities and basins manually, a group of researchers at the University of Toronto Scarborough came up with an innovative technique that resulted in the discovery of 6,000 new craters.

“Basically, we need to manually look at an image, locate and count the craters, and then calculate how large they are based off the size of the image.

