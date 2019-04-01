A-List Rap Artist Murdered After Plans To Expose Big Pharma

This weekend A-list rap artist and community philanthropist Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in Los Angeles. Without clear evidence of motive, his murder is being portrayed as gang violence. But many suspect he was murdered to silence him because of a documentary he was producing about an herbalist doctor who proved to the New York Supreme Court that he could cure AIDS.

In 2016, Dr Sebi was arrested and died in jail. His arrest records have not been released, so it remains unclear as to why he was arrested in the first place.

