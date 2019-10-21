A Message From The Frontline Of The Infowar

Hillary Clinton, the High Priestess of Hypocrisy, is spewing her psychotic propaganda on television screens across airports worldwide via her counterparts at CNN.

Meanwhile, she’s being exposed in secret recordings as a massive liar.

Additionally, hordes of leftist mind-controlled zombies bow at the feet of Jeff Zucker’s commands and push their braindead message of socialism into the streets of America.

In the thick of it all, Infowars goes at it alone.

Only those with ears to hear and guts to endure can truly disseminate the message brought back from the front lines of a spiraling cold Civil War growing in our Republic.

