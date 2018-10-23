A new way to spot black holes in binary star systems

Image Credits: Simulating eXtreme Spacetimes / Wikimedia Commons.

Black holes are fascinating and cosmically important objects, but because light cannot escape them, they must instead be detected indirectly, such as through their gravitational effects.

Discovering black holes this way can be challenging, but researchers at the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) in the Canary Islands have just announced a new detection method that might allow astronomers to triple the number of known black holes with masses a few times that of the Sun.

The new technique, outlined in a paper published September 20 in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, focuses in on stellar-mass black holes (those with masses of a few to several tens of solar masses) that reside in binary systems, in which a “donor” star sends mass flowing onto the black hole.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Mission to Mercury Launches

Mission to Mercury Launches

Science & Tech
Comments
Hot baths could improve depression as much as physical exercise

Hot baths could improve depression as much as physical exercise

Science & Tech
Comments

Watch: Man Says Hackers Stole His Tesla with Just a Tablet

Science & Tech
Comments

Hackers Steal 75K People’s Data After Breaching ObamaCare Website

Science & Tech
Comments

Milky Way’s Youngest Pulsar Discovered

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments