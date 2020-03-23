A Pandemic Of Total Control

Attention citizens of all states of the American Republic.

The globalists are on the verge of assuming total control.

As elected individuals shirk their duty to represent the citizen body and exercise power according to the rule of law under the Constitution, betraying the separation of powers in favor of the illusion of a New World Order payday aided by a sycophantic media loyal to the delusion of a new Chinese century, an untrodden path has been laid out before those who would protect freedom and individual expression.

