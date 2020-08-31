A Patriot Murdered In Portland

The United States continues to burn to the ground on the Democrats’ watch, and while millions of Americans remained silent, Patriot Prayer stood their ground.

Will America stand idly by after a fellow American was shot by an Antifa terrorist in Portland, Oregon over the weekend on American soil rather than honor Aaron “Jay” Danielson?

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler immediately blamed President Trump for the tragedy, a clear indication that the Democrats will continue their chaotic plan to control the reigns of power to its bitter end.

Now is the time to pray for all patriots putting their lives on the line for the rest of America, and furthermore, it is time to stand with them.

