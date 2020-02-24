A Post-Freedom Worldwide Tyranny Is Upon Us

The social media enslavement of free speech and individual expression heralds the technocrats’ wish to destroy an age of humanity they have deemed obsolete.

The religion of the technocrats calls for transmutation from a carbon-based existence into a silicon life form.

Silicon Valley has been growing its totalitarian domination for decades and we are reaching a point of no return if no one acts swiftly.

