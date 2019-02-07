A Quarter of French Believe ‘Elites’ Using Mass Migration to ‘Replace’ Native Europeans

A study claims that up to a quarter of the French population not only believe in a conspiracy of “elites” but also think those same elites are using mass migration to replace European populations.

The study, released by Jean-Jaurès Foundation and Conspiracy Watch, is the second of its kind and looks at the extent to which the French believe in various so-called conspiracy theories.

The study found that 27 per cent of French believe in an “Illuminati” of elites who control the population while one quarter say they believe in the theory of the “Great Replacement,” Le Point reports.

The theory of the Great Replacement was coined by French writer Renaud Camus and encompasses several subjects under the broad scope of interchangeability and exchangeability, from goods and services to people themselves.

Mr Camus spoke to Breitbart London at the beginning of the Yellow Vest protests, which have continued for the past 12 weeks, and claimed much of the origins of the movement lie in his theory.

