From having her vineyard taken over by a caravan of “illegals,” to getting her overseas trip canceled by President Trump, it’s safe to say that Nancy Pelosi is having a pretty bad week.

The Speaker of the House may have finally realized that she’s in for a rough two years.

However, Pelosi’s future could look brighter as a recent report claims the Deep State plans on removing Trump and Pence which would make Pelosi the new POTUS.

