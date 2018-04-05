A Second Chance at Life

Expectant mothers who have a change of heart after beginning a chemical abortion now have the ability to reverse the process, according to a new study.

A team of doctors and researchers found that heavy doses of progesterone, a hormone found in the ovaries and placenta, can safely reverse the effects of commonly used oral abortifacients. The group followed the cases of hundreds of women who changed their minds about having abortions. They found that early intervention and heavy doses of the hormone succeeded at keeping the baby alive in 64 to 68 percent of cases.

“Intramuscular progesterone and high dose oral progesterone were the most effective,” the study published in the journal Issues in Law & Medicine said. “The reversal of the effects of mifepristone using progesterone is safe and effective.”

Study author George Delgado said he hopes the study can alleviate regret among women who start an abortion but later change their minds. Even more promising is the fact that the initial dose of mifepristone, which is designed starve or suffocate the baby by cutting off progesterone receptors, did not increase the risk of birth defects, meaning babies are able to recover from the trauma of the chemicals designed to kill them.

