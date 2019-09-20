A confident President Trump derided questions from journalists over the whistleblower complaint suggesting the president made promises to Ukraine in exchange for a probe into former Vice President Joe Biden’s dealings with the country.

The president said the story was “ridiculous” and that the whistleblower was partisan.

“But I’ll tell you this, somebody ought to look into Joe Biden’s statement where he talked about billions of dollars that he’s not giving to a certain country unless a certain prosecutor is taken off the case,” he said. “So, somebody ought to look into that and you wouldn’t because he’s a Democrat.”

“And the fake news doesn’t look into things like that, it’s a disgrace.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) highlighted the accusations against Biden’s son Hunter during an interview last May by citing a New York Times report that suggested Joe Biden threatened Ukraine prosecutors with withholding $1 billion in loan guarantees if they didn’t stop investigating his son over reported kickbacks from a Ukrainian energy company.

“My understanding, this was reported in the New York Times, Joe Biden was asking the prosecutor to lay off of the company that Hunter Biden was working for for $50,000 a month, kicked out of the military, that’s extraordinary,” Paul said on ABC. “I think the American people will be shocked and dismayed to know that Joe Biden’s son was making $50,000 a month just a couple of months after he was dishonorably discharged from the military for drugs.”

In regards to the conversation the president had which is at the center of the whistleblower complaint, the president said it “doesn’t matter what I discussed.”

“It was a totally appropriate conversation – it was actually a beautiful conversation,” he added. “…You know the press has had a very bad week with Justice Kavanaugh and all those ridiculous charges, and all of the mistakes made at the New York Times and other places.”

“You’ve had a very bad week, and this will be better than all of ’em, this is another one,” the president continued. “So keep playing it out because you’re gonna look really bad when it falls, and I guess I’m about 22 and 0 and I’ll keep it that way.”



