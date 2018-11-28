A Third Of Adults Don't Know They’re Taking Meds That Cause Depression - Study

Are you aware of the side effects when you’re prescribed a medication? Millions of Americans may have no clue that many of the pills they’re swallowing each day for common health conditions could also cause depression, a new study finds.

Researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago found that as many as one-third of adults in the U.S. may be unwittingly taking medication detrimental to their mental health. The researchers found that many of these common prescription medications, almost always prescribed for maladies other than depression, increase one likeliness of developing that condition along with one’s risk of suicide.

The researchers analyzed medication use patterns of over 26,000 adults from 2005 to 2014, data collected as a part of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. They determined that more than 200 common prescription drugs — including medication for hormonal birth control, blood pressure and heart regulation, proton pump inhibitors, antacids, and painkillers — list depression or suicide as potential side effects.

