A Third Of Adults Don't Know They’re Taking Meds That Cause Depression - Study

Image Credits: Ajale / Pixabay.

Are you aware of the side effects when you’re prescribed a medication? Millions of Americans may have no clue that many of the pills they’re swallowing each day for common health conditions could also cause depression, a new study finds.

Researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago found that as many as one-third of adults in the U.S. may be unwittingly taking medication detrimental to their mental health. The researchers found that many of these common prescription medications, almost always prescribed for maladies other than depression, increase one likeliness of developing that condition along with one’s risk of suicide.

The researchers analyzed medication use patterns of over 26,000 adults from 2005 to 2014, data collected as a part of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. They determined that more than 200 common prescription drugs — including medication for hormonal birth control, blood pressure and heart regulation, proton pump inhibitors, antacids, and painkillers — list depression or suicide as potential side effects.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

We Are Entering The Final Phase In The Fight To Free Humanity

We Are Entering The Final Phase In The Fight To Free Humanity

Health
Comments
Nose Electrodes Zap Brain to Return Sense of Smell

Nose Electrodes Zap Brain to Return Sense of Smell

Health
Comments

Lack of Sleep Officially Causes Anger

Health
Comments

Physical Inactivity of Kids Now at Crisis Levels

Health
Comments

Strong Painkillers, Opioids Increase Hip Fracture Risks Among Alzheimer’s Patients

Health
Comments

Comments