A True Democrat: Kamala Harris Direct Descendant Of Slave Owners

According to Kamala Harris’ father, the Democratic presidential hopeful’s great-grandmother was a Jamaican slave plantation owner who founded the city of Brown’s Town, Jamaica.

Infowars News Director Rob Dew covered this revelation in a segment of the War Room on Thursday.

Kamala Harris is a direct descendant of Jamaican slave owners, that makes her a true Democrat. Full Videohttps://t.co/QNoRIFvf7u#NoAgenda#Kamala2020 #Slavery pic.twitter.com/ILRXFAsisR — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) February 22, 2019

Known as the Podfather, former MTV VJ Adam Curry, read quotes directly from Harris’ father’s book, “Reflections of a Jamaican Father.”

Watch the full segment below:

Dew jokes that Kamala’s background may have influenced her policies as a prosecutor, such as exploiting cheap labor via prison work programs.

Here you can read the slave owner plantation facts from Kamila Harris's own father. https://t.co/yMPkwVLFlg

Makes sense that she wanted to use free and cheap prison labor.https://t.co/lbTdbyE3Ie

Slave Ownership is in her bloodhttps://t.co/QNoRIFvf7u#Kamala2020 — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) February 22, 2019

Will Harris be held to the same standard as others with racial controversies in their family tree?

For example, NASCAR river Conor Daly lost sponsors after being attacked by liberals over a racial slur used by his father in an interview during the early 1980s.

This hypocrisy is reminiscent of the contrast between the media’s reaction to actor Jussie Smollett’s recent hate hoax and the uproar caused by Roseanne Barr’s tweet comparing Valerie Jarrett to the Planet of the Apes.

Roseanne had her entire show canceled, while Smollett continues working on Fox’s Empire.

Mark Dice highlighted the contradiction in the following tweet.

Just hours after @TheRealRoseanne made a joke on Twitter that hurt some people's feelings, she was fired from the very show she created. Weeks after Jussie Smollette tried to pull off the biggest hate crime hoax in decades, he still has a job. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 22, 2019

Watch Infowars’ breakdown of the Smollett hate hoax below: