‘A True Disgrace’: The White House Responds To Claims Of Witness Intimidation

Image Credits: White House.

The White House responded Friday to suggestions that President Donald Trump’s mid-hearing tweet constituted “witness intimidation.”

The statement, initially given in answer to a question from MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson, characterized the president’s tweet as simply his opinion and attacked the ongoing hearing as a “totally illegitimate charade stacked against the President.”

The tweet was not witness intimidation, it was simply the President’s opinion, which he is entitled to. This is not a trial, it is a partisan political process—or to put it more accurately, a totally illegitimate, charade stacked against the President. There is less due process in this hearing than any such event in the history of our country. It’s a true disgrace

Trump’s tweet attacked former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch while she was still testifying before the committee.

In addition to attacking Yovanovitch, the president argued that he had done far more for Ukraine than former President Barack Obama.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff read the president’s tweets into the record and promptly accused Trump of engaging in witness tampering.

