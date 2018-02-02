A Year After Obama, Desperate Dems Still Looking For Replacement

Image Credits: Screenshot.

More than a year after former President Obama left the White House, the Democratic party is still trying to fill the void and find a leader who can take on President Trump

“There’s a definite yearning for ‘Who’s my next great love?’” Democratic strategist Patti Solis Doyle said in describing her party. “And the problem is we’re not really loving anyone we see. So we’re looking for someone we’re not expecting.”

When Oprah Winfrey delivered a powerful speech at the Golden Globes last month, she provided a jolt of excitement to a party still reeling from a stunning 2016 election defeat. And some Democrats fell in love with the idea that the television personality could become their next standard bearer

Read more


Related Articles

New York Faces Problems with SAFE Act Gun Owner Database as Deadline to Recertify Passes

New York Faces Problems with SAFE Act Gun Owner Database as Deadline to Recertify Passes

Government
Comments
Democrats Are Like Comic Book Villains

Democrats Are Like Comic Book Villains

Government
Comments

Trump: Democrats ‘doing nothing’ on DACA

Government
Comments

Joe Kennedy’s SOTU Response Wasn’t Just Bad, It Was Delusional Nonsense

Government
Comments

The Democrats’ “Blue Wave” Fantasy Is Dying On the Vine

Government
Comments

Comments