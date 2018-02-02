A Year After Obama, Desperate Dems Still Looking For Replacement

More than a year after former President Obama left the White House, the Democratic party is still trying to fill the void and find a leader who can take on President Trump.

“There’s a definite yearning for ‘Who’s my next great love?’” Democratic strategist Patti Solis Doyle said in describing her party. “And the problem is we’re not really loving anyone we see. So we’re looking for someone we’re not expecting.”

When Oprah Winfrey delivered a powerful speech at the Golden Globes last month, she provided a jolt of excitement to a party still reeling from a stunning 2016 election defeat. And some Democrats fell in love with the idea that the television personality could become their next standard bearer

