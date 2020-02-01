Abbas: Palestine ‘Cutting All Ties’ With US and Israel Over Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century'

The Palestinian Authority is cutting all ties with the US and Israel, President Mahmoud Abbas announced during a furious speech at the Arab League emergency session on the so-called “deal of the century” proposed by Donald Trump.

The Arab League convened on Saturday in Egypt’s capital Cairo to discuss the plan unveiled this week by the US president, which would see Israeli annexation of much of the occupied Palestinian land.

The deal was touted as a realistic roadmap to resolve the Arab-Israeli conflict, but the Palestinians and their allies rejected it.

In his speech before other members Abbas criticized US President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He reiterated that PA will not accept the deal, saying he will not go down in history as the person who “sold out Jerusalem” and announced cutting of ties with both nations.

Earlier the Arab League’s head, Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, Palestinian response to the proposed deal will be paramount to determining the collective position on the Arab world to it. He said the league considered the proposal “non-binding” and was concerned that it ignored the legitimate concerns of the Palestinians.

