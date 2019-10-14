ABC Attempts to Pass Off Gun Range Footage as Combat Footage From Syria to Blame Trump

ABC News attempted to pass off footage from a 2017 gun range show as evidence of Turkey bombing Kurdish civilians in order to blame President Trump.

Yes, really.

The ABC News anchor presenting the footage comments that it shows “the situation rapidly spiraling out of control in northern Syria” after Trump ordered U.S. forces to leave.

Wow! ABC News is trying to pass gun range videos as combat footage from Syria pic.twitter.com/zfTWtwwSfZ — Wojciech Pawelczyk 🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@PolishPatriotTM) October 14, 2019

The anchor accuses Trump of “effectively abandoning America’s allies in the fight against ISIS,” before discussing the video.

“This video right here appearing to show Turkey’s military bombing Kurd civilians in a Syrian border town,” he states before mentioning “horrific reports of atrocities committed by Turkish-backed fighters.”

The chyron accompanying the footage reads “SLAUGHTER IN SYRIA.”

However, the video (original posted here and below) is from a 2017 gun range show entitled ‘Knob Creek night shoot 2017’.

The footage clearly shows an audience watching the show and is obviously not combat footage from Syria.

ABC News responded by making their original erroneous report featuring the footage private on YouTube.

They literally passed off an old video of a gun range show as combat footage to blame Trump for “atrocities.”

Will anyone face any consequences for this disgraceful example of fake news?

