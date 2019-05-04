ABC Can Barely Speak of 50-Year Low in Unemployment

The news was shocking on Friday morning when the Labor Department reported the economy added 263,000 new jobs — higher than expected — lowering the unemployment rate to 3.6 percent, the lowest in fifty years.

Would the networks acknowledge this news, or try to dodge it like last Friday’s surprisingly strong 3.2 percent growth in GDP? ABC and CBS skipped that, and NBC gave it ten seconds. This Friday, Curtis Houck noted on Twitter that CBS and NBC had full reports on Friday night, but ABC’s World News Tonight was done with it in 18 seconds.

Video: This is what classic liberal media bias looks like –> Amidst the news of a booming economy with an expectations-shattering jobs report and the lowest unemployment since 1969, @ABCWorldNews Tonight with @DavidMuir only gives it an 18-second brief pic.twitter.com/VBJ4LT5ep2 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 3, 2019

DAVID MUIR: A major headline about the American economy for you tonight. The U.S. adding 263,000 jobs in April, far more than expected. Unemployment falling to 3.6 percent. That’s the lowest level since 1969. The Dow responding, jumping 197 points today, closing at 26,504.

This “major headline” arrived halfway through the newscast, after heart-tugging stories on a newborn being dropped during delivery and a story on a family of four dying in Ohio from carbon monoxide poisoning…and a full Jon Karl story on Trump and Russia.

