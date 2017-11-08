ABC, CBS, NBC Give Zero Coverage To Menendez Trial

After 62 days, the evening news shows of ABC, CBS and NBC have not given any coverage to the trial of sitting U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez.

The jury could return a verdict Wednesday on whether or not Menendez is guilty of corruption and bribery in a case that alleged he accepted lavish gifts in exchange for lobbying for his friend’s political interests. The Democrat from New Jersey has already missed a number of Senate votes while he has been on trial, and if convicted, could be removed from the Senate entirely.

But according to the Media Research Center, “ABC World News Tonight,” “CBS Evening News,” and “NBC Nightly News” haven’t found the story important enough to cover. NBC’s “Today” has also skipped the entirety of the trial.

Read more