ABC Makes "Epic Mistake", Retracts Bombshell Flynn Story

Having caused chaos in financial markets briefly, set the liberal media on fire with ‘I told you so’s, and sparked a renewed round of #ImpeachTrump demands, ABC News issued a ‘clarification’ to their bombshell Flynn report that not only negates the entire story but provides President Trump with another round of ammunition to fire against the ‘fake news’ media.

Critically, ABC News reports, correcting their earlier report, that Michael Flynn is prepared to testify that Donald Trump directed him to contact the Russians as president-elect, not as a candidate.

Here is the full ‘clarification’

During a live Special Report, ABC News reported that a confidant of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said Flynn was prepared to testify that then-candidate Donald Trump instructed him to contact Russian officials during the campaign.

That source later clarified that during the campaign, Trump assigned Flynn and a small circle of other senior advisers to find ways to repair relations with Russia and other hot spots. It was shortly after the election, that President-elect Trump directed Flynn to contact Russian officials on topics that included working jointly against ISIS.

So to clarify – just as President Trump had stated, there was no contact with Russians during his time as a candidate but in fact it was in transition as he attempted to mend broken bridges with another world super-power in his role as president-elect – this in no way a criminal act at all. In fact, reaching out to foreign governments during transitions is standard procedure.

CNN is embarrassed…

ABC News spokesperson tells me that “World News” will clarify that this should be president-elect Trump, not candidate Trump. https://t.co/Xm0BuvAstj — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 1, 2017

Axios apologizes for its use of the story…

(We regret highlighting a story that had one source making an astonishing allegation.)

And maybe Brian Ross, so-called journalist and ABC News Chief Investigative Correspondent, who wrote the ABC article, will explain himself and his ‘sources’ for this nothingburger of a story.

One wonder what the consequences are, or should be, for such an obvious error.

The original tweet published by ABC News containing Ross’ initial report had been retweeted more than 25,000 times and embedded in various news stories online before it was deleted.

But the clarification – issued at 7:53pmET – has just 2600 RTs…

https://twitter.com/ABC/status/936760299146956800?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Is it any wonder trust in the mainstream media is at rock bottom?

How long before Dianne Feinstein retracts her angry statement aimed at President Trump “negotiating with Russia against US interests”?

We look forward to President Trump’s tirade over this.