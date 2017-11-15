ABC-NBC-CBS Ignoring Bob Menendez Corruption Trial

The broadcast networks have given sexual abuse allegations against a Republican Senate candidate from Alabama wall-to-wall coverage but can barely be bothered to mention the corruption trial of an incumbent Democrat, according to a new study.

The Media Research Center, which tracks left-wing bias in news coverage, calculated that the evening and morning newscasts of ABC, CBS and NBC combined for 104 minutes of coverage of the allegations against Alabama Senate hopeful Roy Moore since Thursday, when The Washington Post first printed accusations.

By comparison, the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) has attracted just two minutes of coverage from the networks. That is not two minutes during the same period, but two minutes since September 6, the day after the trial started.

NBC, according to the Media Research Center, has not covered the trial at all, and none of the networks have mentioned the trial since September 13 — more than two months ago.

