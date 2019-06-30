ABC, NBC Declare Trump’s DMZ Meeting With Kim to Be Just a Photo Op

Despite the fact that there were four North Korean nuclear tests under President Obama and only one under President Trump (none in almost 2 years) and gave everything away to Cuba for nothing, Sunday’s editions of ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Sunday Today rushed to declare Trump’s historic meeting with Kim Jong-un at the DMZ to be nothing more than just a photo op.

“[T]his was the dramatic headline, the dramatic photo that the President wanted. He’s a great showman. He pulled it off. There’s just no question about that,” proclaimed ABC chief anchor and Clinton lackey George Stephanopoulos.

There was an echo on NBC were host Willie Geist asked political director Chuck Todd: “Is there a plan from the Trump administration or was it a photo op?” Todd hinted at it being just that, noting: “The last two ended up looking as if they were photo ops in the end. We thought they could lead to something, but they didn’t.”

Stephanopoulos argued that there were no political or substantive outcomes from Trump’s previous talks with the North Korean dictator.

