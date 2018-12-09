ABC, NBC Hype President Trump’s ‘Inevitable’ Impeachment By Dems

According to recent court filings, President Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen told federal prosecutors that he was directed by the then-candidate to pay hush money to two women to help sway the outcome of the 2016 election.

Even though Cohen admitted he had previously lied under oath to Congress, ABC and NBC spent part of their Sunday morning news programs suggesting it was all over for the Trump administration.

“We now have a president of the United States who has essentially been implicated in a felony by his own Justice Department,” boasted ABC anchor Dan Harris to chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz during Good Morning America. “Democrats are reportedly talking about impeachment. Does that seem likely to happen to you, impeachment?”

Read more