ABC, NBC Silent After Hundreds of Protesters Killed in Nicaragua

For months now, the Central American country of Nicaragua has been in turmoil as anti-government protesters have been rising up and calling for President Daniel Ortega and his vice presidential wife to step down. The protests, sparked by slashes to social security, have been besieged by pro-government paramilitary forces and the national police resulting in the deaths of hundreds. As of Monday, CBS was the only network news outlet reporting on the chaos.

As anchor Jeff Glor led into the report on CBS Evening News, he noted that they had the only network news reporter in the country. He also warned that a possible civil war was on the horizon there and it could have dire consequences for the U.S. “New protests today are raising fears of a civil war in Nicaragua that could worsen the immigration crisis here in the U.S.,” he explained.

CBS correspondent Manuel Bojorquez was walking through a crowd of anti-government protesters as they shut down a major roadway in the capital city of Managua. Most of the people wore bandanas to protect their identity from the brutal regime.

