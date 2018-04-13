ABC News star Joy Behar says Kim Jong Un, Putin have more 'sanity' than Trump

ABC News star Joy Behar caused an uproar on “The View” Thursday when she said President Trump is more hostile than North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un or Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We have gotten to a point in the world now where we have to rely on the sanity of Kim Jong Un and Putin over the president of the United States,” Behar said when discussing recent tweets sent by Trump that threatened military action against Syria.

“That’s where we’re at,” Behar said before praising a Russian official who condemned diplomacy via Twitter.

Co-host Sunny Hostin chimed in, saying she doesn’t think Trump is able to compartmentalize things “the way a president should,” and therefore gets easily agitated.

