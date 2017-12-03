ABC News Suspends Brian Ross After Fake Bombshell Story

Image Credits: Screenshot.

ABC News has suspended anchor Brian Ross after having to correct what initially seemed to be a bombshell story on President Trump and former national security adviser Michael Flynn that sent markets tumbling.

The veteran newsman has a long history of erroneous reports.

“We deeply regret and apologize for the serious error we made yesterday. The reporting conveyed by Brian Ross during the special report had not been fully vetted through our editorial standards process,” the network said in a statement. “As a result of our continued reporting over the next several hours ultimately we determined the information was wrong and we corrected the mistake on air and online.”

Ross, citing a single anonymous source, falsely reported that Flynn was prepared to testify that Trump ordered him to make contacts with the Russians during the campaign. ABC News later corrected the report, saying the still-unnamed source had “clarified” that Trump’s order took place after the election, during his administration’s transition phase into power.

