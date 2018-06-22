ABC orders 10 episodes of 'Roseanne' spinoff — without Roseanne Barr

Image Credits: Desiree Navarro/WireImage.

Disney-owned broadcaster ABC is moving ahead with a spinoff of the hit sitcom “Roseanne,” which was cancelled in May following a racist comment from the show’s star.

ABC announced on Thursday the spinoff was greenlit straight to series, with an order of 10 episodes and a working title “The Conners.” Roseanne Barr, the star of the original sitcom, will have no financial or creative involvement in the new series, according to ABC.

Original cast members including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman will reprise their roles when the show premieres in fall later this year, the network said. Additional cast members would be announced at a later date, according to ABC.

“We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it’s clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience,” the cast members said in a joint statement.

