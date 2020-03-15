ABC Suggests Trump Infected With Coronavirus Despite Him Testing Negative

ABC’s Good Morning America insinuated that President Trump could be infected with the coronavirus despite the fact Trump’s personal physician announced he had tested negative for the virus after interacting with individuals who later tested positive.

“This morning, the relentless spread of the novel coronavirus appears to have, so far, stopped shy of the Oval Office,” said reporter Trevor Ault on Sunday. “According to his personal doctor, President Trump’s COVID-19 test is negative, the result released hours after the President spoke Saturday in the briefing room. Where he joked about his temperature.”

But co-anchor Dan Harris wasn’t convinced that Trump was cleared.

“Let’s start with the COVID-19 test that the President took. It’s negative. Is he out of the woods?” Harris asked ABC’s Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

Ashton said the testing was not sufficient, and suggested Trump could be an asymptomatic carrier of the virus.

“Well, here’s the difficult thing about testing, right now we don’t totally know how this virus behaves in terms of the asymptomatic period, in terms of can people develop symptoms after a certain time,” she said.

“What we do know, just published in the last week, that the average incubation is 5.2 days and by 11 days 97 percent of people who convert to positive have done so by day 11,” she continued. “We also know that people can have coronavirus and not show symptoms and we know that some percentage can’t have a fever. So, when to test, how often to test, is still being, you know, worked out.”

The media had been screeching for days for Trump to get tested for COVID-19 after it was revealed that he had interacted with two individuals who later tested positive for the virus, including an aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

But Trump said he took it “only because the press is going crazy.”

