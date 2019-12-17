ABC to Air Epstein Report in 2020, Project Veritas Reports

The ABC television network will air a report on deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in 2020, Project Veritas reported Monday.

In a screenshot shared on social media by Veritas founder James O’Keefe, a leak from an ABC News insider purportedly shows a programming lineup with the program set to air January 9, 2020.

BREAKING: The #EpsteinCoverup saga continues. Another @ABC News Insider has just LEAKED @Project_Veritas the propsed date for the Jeffrey Epstein story they have been sitting on for over three years. Will @ABC be showing @arobach interview with @VRSVirginia that they spiked? pic.twitter.com/DIx8wM92mv — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 17, 2019

“BREAKING: The #EpsteinCoverup saga continues. Another @ABC News Insider has just LEAKED @Project_Veritas the proposed date for the Jeffrey Epstein story they have been sitting on for over three years,” O’Keefe tweeted on Monday.

According to a photo, the program titled, “‘Truth and Lies: The Jeffrey Epstein Story,’ is scheduled to air as a one-time-only telecast on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in the 9:02 – 11:00 PM ET/PT time period.”

It is not clear whether ABC’s latest report will include testimony from alleged Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who was reported to have been interviewed by an ABC reporter years back.

??? Is this for real??? Please let it be!! Thank you once again @JamesOKeefeIII keep exposing the monsters for who they are!! I need all the backing I can get!! 🦋 https://t.co/ghi3GCKlAu — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) December 17, 2019

The network came under scrutiny after an ABC News insider leaked footage of reporter Amy Robach discussing on a hot mic how the story was spiked by the network three years ago, despite intense research into the story and an interview with Giuffre.

Almost 5,000,000 views in 1 day. Thank you for making this important story so viral. Please support our work with a tax deductible donation today: https://t.co/JIpF84ym5I #EpsteinCoverup pic.twitter.com/qKGA8mst7b — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) November 6, 2019



ABC News anchor Amy Robach, who in a leaked recording revealed that the network sat on the Jeffrey Epstein scandal for 3 years, is a “hundred percent” certain that Epstein was murdered.

Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!