ABC's Brian Ross: Flynn Prepared To Testify Against Trump, Trump Family, White House Staff (UPDATED)

UPDATE: ABC News has deleted the video of Ross’ report from Friday morning after investigative reporter Brian Ross retracted the explosive claim that Flynn would be willing to testify against Trump.

Ross said on ABC World News Tonight that incoming President Trump, not candidate Trump, instructed Flynn to speak to the Russians, a chasm between the original report that the Republican nominee made the request.

Ross also clarified the reason why Flynn — the incoming National Security Advisor — was told to speak to the Russian Federation whereas before he left it open-ended that Trump wanted the retired general to “make contact” with the Russians.

Ross also revealed Flynn made the decision to plead guilty to making false statements to the government because of financial burdens that have forced him to put his house up for sale.

“A clarification tonight on something one of Flynn’s confidante’s told us we were reported earlier today,” Ross told ABC News anchor David Muir on Friday night’s broadcast of World News. “He said the President asked Flynn to contact Russia during the campaign. He’s now clarifying that statement, saying, according to Flynn, candidate Trump asked him during the campaign to find ways to repair relations with Russia and other hot spots and then after the election, the President-elect asked him — and told him to contact Russia on other issues, including working together to fight ISIS, David.”

