ABC's Chief News Correspondent Tries to 'Mask Shame' John Roberts, Gets Owned

ABC’s Chief News Correspondent Jonathan Karl tried to ‘mask shame’ Fox News’ John Roberts, only for someone to point out to Karl that he didn’t wear a mask when he was out in public last week.

“Almost everybody in the Rose Garden is wearing a mask — almost everybody,” tweeted Karl, along with four images of news reporters in the Rose Garden all wearing masks apart from Roberts.

Almost everybody in the Rose Garden is wearing a mask — almost everybody. pic.twitter.com/JBnEV05HOd — jonkarl (@jonkarl) May 11, 2020

However, Roberts was in fact in possession of a mask and had only briefly removed it.

Jon Karl trying to throw some shade at John Roberts of FOX News for not wearing a mask — but it was off just for a moment. These people are so petty — while pretending to be heroes. https://t.co/a8e8hO00Rb pic.twitter.com/hRiXgDPlOs — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) May 11, 2020

But that wasn’t the most embarrassing comeback aimed at Karl. Turns out he’s been in an even more public area while failing to wear a mask.

“You didn’t wear a mask on Cinco de Mayo to pick up your tacos from Mi Vida. Why not?” asked Luke Mahoney.

You didn't wear a mask on Cinco de Mayo to pick up your tacos from Mi Vida. Why not? Is there a different standard for the media? Are there some places we have to wear masks and others we don't? pic.twitter.com/nA8L69TsEj — Luke Mahoney (@LukeRMahoney) May 11, 2020

“Is there a different standard for the media? Are there some places we have to wear masks and others we don’t?”

This is more proof that mask wearers are wearing the face coverings as a status symbol to signal their own virtue, allowing them to judge people who choose not to wear masks, while their own behavior proves them to be total hypocrites who don’t actually care about spreading the virus.

Meanwhile, another reporter wearing a mask removed it while asking President Trump a question, defeating the whole purpose of wearing the mask.

Who’s this person who doesn’t understand what masks are for? She just wearing it to virtue signal? You don’t take it off to shout your germs across everyone, genius. 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Nr5jWSWWlS — Raheem Kassam 😷 (@RaheemKassam) May 11, 2020

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Be sure to get your improved boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill Plus now at 50% off!