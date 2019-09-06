'Abolish ICE' Protestors Block Boston Streets at Rush Hour

Pro-open borders demonstrators blocked busy Boston streets at rush hour on Thursday, leading to 12 arrests.

Protestors reportedly refused to reveal their march route to police, compounding traffic and safety issues for all affected.

“Commuters in downtown Boston didn’t have to attend Thursday evening’s protest of ICE detention facilities — the protest came to them,” CBS 4 Boston reports. “Hundreds of singing, chanting protesters marched through the streets, beginning at the New England Holocaust Memorial, across the Longfellow Bridge, ending at the Amazon office in Cambridge.”

We’re in the streets in Boston, headed to confront companies that collaborate with ICE. 🎶 We’ve got ancestors at our backs

🎶 We’ve got generations forward

🎶 We’ve got land and spirit in our bones

🎶 Never Again, para nadie Text NEVER to 83224 to get involved! pic.twitter.com/jNhNyjITjq — ✡️ Never Again Action ✡️ (@NeverAgainActn) September 5, 2019

Some drivers were hindered from reaching Mass General Hospital due to the crowds, and police were forced to clear pathways for emergency vehicles.

“I’m trying to pick up my wife from the hospital,” one delayed driver told CBS 4.

Organizers of the protest, “Never Again Action: Jews Against ICE,” targeted Amazon for being ‘complicit’ in assisting ICE to enforce immigration law, and activists eventually occupied Amazon’s offices in Cambridge, leading to a dozen arrests for trespassing.

“Tech companies like Amazon and Palantir make millions of dollars helping ICE track immigrants, just as tech companies like IBM made millions helping Nazi police track Jews,” the group wrote on Facebook. “Employees at these companies are trying to end ICE contracts from the inside, but they need our help keeping the pressure up! That’s why we took over Amazon’s HQ in Cambridge, MA, and why #JewsAgainstICE will continue to target these companies until they choose the right path.”



Dan Lyman