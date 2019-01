As this year’s Women’s March approaches, we need to clear one thing up, abortion is NOT a woman’s right it is murder and these are the facts.

Infowars’ Kaitlin Bennett provides statistics and makes a case for why all abortion is immoral.

With Trump’s Supreme Court appointments scaring the hell out of the left, they are moving to protect the abortion industry with legislation like New York’s Reproductive Health Act (RHA).

Brighteon version: