Abortionist: “I’m Proud” I Kill Babies in Abortions Because I’m “Helping People”

Abortionist Willie Parker’s new column at The Huffington Post is a good indication of just how scared abortion activists are of the new “Gosnell” film.

Parker, who works at abortion businesses in several southern states, described the film as the “propaganda of extremists” and claimed it tries to vilify abortion activists like him.

Just short of describing himself as a saint, Parker argued that women “need abortions,” and he is helping them get them. He once described his abortion work as a “ministry.”

“I believe the most important thing you can do for another human being is to help them in their time of need,” Parker wrote. “That’s why I am proud to be an abortion provider. I wake up every day knowing that I am helping patients make decisions that are right for their health, their lives and their families.”

