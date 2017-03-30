Today California belatedly charged the Center for Medical Progress with 14 felony charges of violating privacy of the people they were investigating for recording them without notification.

But a NEW undercover video shows an abortionist talking about how she has to be careful who sees her dismantle a baby.

The problem is, the law requires her to get the baby to a hospital if there’s any signs of life after she tries to kill it.

That makes it “tricky”, “You need to pay attention to who’s in the room.”

That’s why the recordings were made without her knowledge — because it’s tricky to get a murderer to confess on tape.