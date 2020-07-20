Absurd Lawsuit Claims Tucker Carlson Sexually Harassed a Woman by Taking His Jacket Off on Set

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is facing an absurd MeToo-style lawsuit after a former guest on his show claimed she was ‘sexually harassed’ by the sight of Carlson changing into a leather jacket while on set.

The retaliation lawsuit, which also targets Sean Hannity and Ed Henry, was filed by former Fox Business Network producer Jennifer Eckhart and former FNC guest Cathy Areu.

In the suit, Areu claimed she was “tied to her chair” while Carlson demanded she stay until the very end of the show to chat with him.

In reality, Areu wasn’t ‘tied to a chair’ – her microphone that she had just used to speak on the show was attached to the chair.

Elsewhere in the lawsuit, Areu appears to be suggesting that Carlson changed in front of her while she was “tied to her chair.”

They're coming for Tucker Carlson with a sexual harassment lawsuit from Cathy Areu the "Liberal Sherpa" who claims she was "tied to a chair" while Tucker "changed in front of her." DETAILS: She had a mic on from the segment, and he put on his jacket after the show ended! pic.twitter.com/RycMWnfauh — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) July 20, 2020

In reality, the Fox News host merely changed into his leather jacket as he prepared to attend a Christmas party.

Areu then suggests that Carlson propositioned her by stating he would be alone in New York City that night at a hotel without his wife and kids.

As commentator Mark Dice points out, this could easily have been deliberately misconstrued to hide the reality that Carlson was merely expressing that he missed his wife and kids.

Notice how the lunatic thinks because he mentioned he was sad that he was away from his family because he had to attend the company Christmas party, that she thinks he was propositioning her for sex! It's obvious to anyone who saw the "libel sherpa" segments, she is a LOON! — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) July 20, 2020

The lawsuit also appears to be motivated by Areu’s bitterness that Carlson invited her onto his show less frequently in 2019 and 2020.

In summary, the lawsuit just looks like another lazy attempt to smear Carlson, the host of the biggest news show in America, who has already proved impervious to ad boycotts and claims of advocating white supremacy.

My man Tucker has higher standards than this lmaooo https://t.co/n7uuzUS2pB pic.twitter.com/yWxgF4rIUZ — (@LiLYungLean) July 20, 2020

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!