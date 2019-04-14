Absurd Video Shows Idiot Crying Over New Star Wars Trailer

As far as we know, this is completely genuine and not a troll.

This is a perfect illustration of the effect falling testosterone levels has had on western men.

Please tell me this is a troll. pic.twitter.com/NDaFLrcqHN — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 14, 2019

Alex Jones breaks down how the globalists are attempting to collapse civilization within the next six months by intensifying their migrant fueled destabilization of the west alongside the chemical castration of the population by targeting food, water, and air with toxic pollutants worldwide. Their goal is to cull the population down to an easily manipulated / controlled few under their technocracy.