Abukar Ibrahim Accused Of Attacking 73-Year-Old Meals On Wheels Volunteer With Machete

A man armed with a machete assaulted an elderly volunteer worker at a homeless shelter in Shelburne, Vt., Friday morning, according to local police.

32-year-old Abukar Ibrahim attacked a 73-year-old Meals on Wheels volunteer while she was delivering food to Harbor Place, which provides temporary emergency housing to those in need. While in the office, the female victim reportedly saw Ibrahim vandalizing her car. When she confronted him and tried to intervene, the man became violent, assaulting her with a machete, according to police.

The woman was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center with multiple injuries, including a “significant leg wound.” She received treatment and was later released.

