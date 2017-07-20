Abusive Saudi Prince Arrested by Order of King Salman

Image Credits: Okaz.

JEDDAH: Riyadh Police have arrested a member of the Saudi royal family who abused citizens verbally and physically in a widely spread video that went viral over the past few days.

The arrest came at the orders of Saudi King Salman who issued an immediate warrant for Prince Saud bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the imprisonment of all those involved in abusive behavior towards citizens.

According to local media reports which broke over night, the Saudi king’s orders state that none of the accused are released until the testimonies of the victims and violators are heard, and a court ruling is issued.

The king’s orders stressed that the law must apply to everyone, and that equal protection to all is granted under the law, regardless of their status.

Read more


Related Articles

Pedophile Who Repeatedly Raped Six-year-old is Jailed

Pedophile Who Repeatedly Raped Six-year-old is Jailed

Hot News
Comments
Video: Danish Anti-Islamization Group plays Muslim ‘prayer call’ to Wake Up City Mayor

Video: Danish Anti-Islamization Group plays Muslim ‘prayer call’ to Wake Up City Mayor

Hot News
Comments

Evergreen Student Told She’s ‘Not Allowed to Speak Because She’s White,’ Ordered to ‘Stand in the Back’

Hot News
Comments

Fresh Batch: More Hillary Emails Show ‘Pay For Play’

Hot News
Comments

Shoot First Police Training Makes Cops Unstable And Dangerous

Hot News
Comments

Comments