Accidental Gun Deaths Hit Record Low, Amid Boom In Firearms Sales

Image Credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

Gun sales are up, and accidental gun injuries are down, according to a report released this month by the National Safety Council.

The NSC’s “Injury Facts -2017 Edition” shows a 17 percent decrease in accidents involving firearms from 2014 to 2015, a period when gun sales soared.

There were 489 unintentional firearms-related fatalities during that time period, the lowest total since record-keeping began in 1903, accounting for less than 1 percent of accident deaths.

This decrease, which was the largest percentage decline of any category cited in the NSC’s report, came in a year that saw record-high firearm sales.

Read More


Related Articles

North Carolina lawmakers announce deal to repeal state's controversial 'bathroom bill'

North Carolina lawmakers announce deal to repeal state’s controversial ‘bathroom bill’

U.S. News
Comments
Video: CNN 'Investigated' Russian Salad Dressing After White House Press Secretary's Joke

Video: CNN ‘Investigated’ Russian Salad Dressing After White House Press Secretary’s Joke

U.S. News
Comments

Report: Obama Admin Blocked FBI Director’s Offer To Reveal Russian Meddling

U.S. News
Comments

Fox News Brings Back Judge Napolitano, Who Still Stands By Obama Wiretapping Claim [VIDEO]

U.S. News
Comments

12 Signs That America Has Become A Politically-Correct Madhouse

U.S. News
Comments

Comments