Accused Pedophile Kevin Spacey Tells Audiences 'You want me back’ in Weird Video

House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey had no shame releasing a video on Christmas Eve begging audiences to welcome him back to the silver screen.

In a weird video published Monday titled, “Let Me Be Frank,” where he appeared to embody his House of Cards role as seedy Democrat politician Frank Underwood, the American Beauty star demanded the world take him back.

“I told you my deepest, darkest secrets. I showed you exactly what people are capable of. I shocked you with my honesty, but mostly I challenged you and made you think. And you trusted me. Even though you knew you shouldn’t,” Spacey says in the video.

The actor concludes his video by suggesting his Frank Underwood character could be resurrected in the Netflix House of Cards show.

“Miss me?” the actor creepily asks.

The video comes as the disgraced Hollywood actor, accused of molesting several teens among other things, faces an arraignment over indecent assault and battery charges.

The Boston Globe has more on how Spacey was one of the high profile figures swept up and brought down by the #MeToo movement last year.

The actor was first accused of sexual misconduct near the start of the #MeToo movement, which exploded into American life in late 2017 and has provided a forum for women and some men across the country to share personal, painful stories of abuse and harassment. The movement has in some cases led to criminal charges and derailed the careers of scores of high-profile figures, from Hollywood executives and celebrities to prominent politicians, including movie producer Harvey Weinstein and former senator Al Franken. Spacey is being investigated after numerous sexual assault accusations, which began surfacing in the fall of 2017 and prompted his removal from Netflix’s “House of Cards,” the former popular political drama. His role in a Ridley Scott film was also cut. The charge Spacey faces carries penalties of up to five years in prison or up to two and a half years in jail or house of correction and a requirement to register as a sex offender, according to court documents.

After calling Spacey a “Satanic scumbag,” media commentator Mark Dice claims he was censored on Twitter:

Twitter suspended me for "hate speech" after I told Kevin Spacey to "burn in Hell" and called him a scumbag after the previous allegations surfaced. Such great terms of service Twitter has these days. Meanwhile, they allow admitted pedophiles to have accounts. That's liberalism pic.twitter.com/7ykHzoicxM — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) December 24, 2018

“Twitter suspended me for ‘hate speech’ after I told Kevin Spacey to ‘burn in Hell’ and called him a scumbag after the previous allegations surfaced. Such great terms of service Twitter has these days. Meanwhile, they allow admitted pedophiles to have accounts. That’s liberalism,” Dice wrote Monday.

It’s unclear if Spacey’s video release was meant to coincide with news of the arraignment, or if Netflix will bring back the Underwood character.