Acid Control: UK Bans Carrying of 'Corrosive Substances' Amid Surge In Acid Attacks

Carrying acid in public without “good reason” will be outlawed, and sales to under-18s banned, following a series of horrific attacks.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd announced the crackdown, as she also vowed to cut the number of knife attacks by preventing children buying knives online.

“We are going to stop people carrying acid in public if they don’t have a good reason,” she told the Conservative party conference.

“Acid attacks are absolutely revolting. You have all seen the pictures of victims that never fully recover. Endless surgeries. Lives ruined. So today, I am also announcing a new offence to prevent the sale of acids to under-18s.”

Read more