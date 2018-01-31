ACLU Attacks Trump SOTU Speech: Used Word 'America' Over 80 Times!

The American Civil Liberties Union complained President Trump used the word “America” too many times in his State of the Union speech.

“Tonight, President Trump said the word ‘America’ more than 80 times in his speech. Yet, after a divisive first year, we hear and feel how exclusionary that ‘America’ is, with policies that have harmed so many vulnerable American communities,” said ACLU national policy director Faiz Shakir Tuesday night in a written statement.

“The ACLU stands ready to protect these communities, both in the courts and at the polls.”

“In particular, the immigration plan put forth by Trump would hold Dreamers hostage to his demands for a harmful border wall and an even larger mass deportation force. We are at this crossroads because of the President’s deeply destructive ideas fomented by his nativist allies and divisive rhetoric. We will continue to stand up for these young immigrants and ensure they continue to contribute to our country. We cannot let America’s Dreamers be deported.”

Bizarrely, the word “America” itself is now seen by the left as racist and xenophobic.

For example, MSNBC’s Joy Reid tore into American themes like “church,” “family,” and “the national anthem,” on Twitter.

“Church … family … police … military … the national anthem … Trump trying to call on all the tropes of 1950s-era nationalism. The goal of this speech appears to be to force the normalization of Trump on the terms of the bygone era his supporters are nostalgic for,” she tweeted Tuesday.

Indeed, most words and themes found in Trump’s speech appear to reflect common sense values and American culture, as illustrated by this word cloud compiled by NBC News.

Can you find a single racist, misogynist, provocative, authoritarian, or otherwise negative word contained in Trump’s speech?

In fact, the left would rather attack ideas like “family,” “country,” “church,” and “military,” because all those ideas are what make civilizations strong and independent, which is precisely what the globalists and the left don’t want America to be.

