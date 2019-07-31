ACLU Blames ‘Inaccurate Stereotypes’ For Opposition To Male Athletes In Girls’ Sports

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) blames “inaccurate stereotypes” for opposition to biological male athletes competing in female athletics, despite scientific research showing transgender athletes have advantages.

The ACLU is leading a petition campaign in support of two male athletes, Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood, who are dominating high school girls’ track in Connecticut. “While Andraya and Terry’s teammates and coaches support them, some cisgender athletes want to keep them out of girls’ sports,” the petition states.

“Equal participation in athletics for transgender people does not mean an end to women’s sports,” the ACLU wrote in a tweet on Tuesday promoting the campaign. “Trans women are WOMEN.”

One of Miller and Yearwood’s female competitors, Selina Soule, has repeatedly criticized forcing girls to compete against male athletes. “Currently, in Connecticut I am the only girl who is speaking out,” she said last month. “Everyone else is too afraid.”

