ACLU Is Preparing To Stop Fighting For Free Speech

Submissions:

Hate Speech
Greg Reese

Vikings & Bikers Sound Off on Mainstream Media
Anthony Castelluci

Fake News : America’s Public Enemy #1
Alternate Healthier Choices channel
Curt Frantz

Leave the Kids Alone
Kevin Burke

Infowars and Sean Snow, Melt the Snowflakes!
Sean Powell

Immigration policy/Chris Pratt Praise God!
MrRepublicRising channel
Robert Manley

Anti NFL Rant Blasts Kaepernick and Goodell – INFOWARS 2018 Reporter Contest
Octaman
Regan C. Balman

5G-first stage of the Tecnokalypse- Infowars Reporter Contest
Max Plageus channel
Matthew J Logan

QUIT THE WHIP ~ Daily Brexit for Infowars.com
Daily Brexit Facebook page
Olly Connelly host

Be sure to check out these other great submissions here at INFOWARS RECRUITMENT DRIVE & REPORTER CONTEST 2018 SUBMISSIONS


Related Articles

Michael Moore: I’ll 'Surround' Capitol With 'A Million People' To Stop Trump SCOTUS Nomination

Michael Moore: I’ll ‘Surround’ Capitol With ‘A Million People’ To Stop Trump SCOTUS Nomination

U.S. News
Comments
Hillary Refuses To Condemn The Left Becoming ‘Uncivil’ — Calls For ‘Strength’ To Resist Trump

Hillary Refuses To Condemn The Left Becoming ‘Uncivil’ — Calls For ‘Strength’ To Resist Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Poll: Most Americans Think U.S. Border Most Porous in the World

U.S. News
Comments

Report: FBI Refusing to Give Congress Material That Alleges Loretta Lynch Interfered in Clinton Probe

U.S. News
Comments

How To Survive The Civil Unrest That’s Coming To America

U.S. News
Comments

Comments